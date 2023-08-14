Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Invests $854,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMS traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $130.10. 156,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

