Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 1,746 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.01. 473,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

