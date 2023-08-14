Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

