Northland Securities Cuts Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target to $9.50

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 124.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 698,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 252,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 75.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

