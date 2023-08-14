Northland Securities Downgrades Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.81.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

