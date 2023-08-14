Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $103.43. 525,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

