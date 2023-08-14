Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 768,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock worth $224,043. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. 43,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

