Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down to $66.49

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.49, but opened at $64.57. Nutrien shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 179,164 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.