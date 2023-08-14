nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,313,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

