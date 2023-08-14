NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 25.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $406.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

