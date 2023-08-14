Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.24 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $272.15 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.02 or 0.06277668 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04759611 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,487,156.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.