Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 971.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

