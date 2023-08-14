Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $607,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $101.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

