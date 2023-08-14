Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,535,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.83. 3,749,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,992,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

