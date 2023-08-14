Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,020 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

HD traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $328.94. 564,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

