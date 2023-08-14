Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 4,069 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Mangham Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,133. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

