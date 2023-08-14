Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 4,751 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.37% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.