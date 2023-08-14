Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,355,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $773.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,546. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $780.25 and its 200 day moving average is $736.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

