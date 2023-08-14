Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

