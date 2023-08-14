ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $78.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 18.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

