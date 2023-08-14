OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 2.2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 4,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 330,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

