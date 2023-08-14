Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,195 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.89. 7,303 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $424.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

