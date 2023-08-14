Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 550.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 156,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

