Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,774,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

