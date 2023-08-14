Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $520.77. 1,043,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,271. The company has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

