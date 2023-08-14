Orion Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,222. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

