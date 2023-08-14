Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $793,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

