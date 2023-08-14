Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 423,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 389,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 285,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. 35,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,121. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

