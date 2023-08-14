Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $211.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

