Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 251,218 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

