OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.22) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.93).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 426.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.85. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 327.60 ($4.19) and a one year high of GBX 599 ($7.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding bought 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,242.50 ($128,105.43). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

