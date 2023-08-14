Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

OTLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.