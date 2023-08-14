Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $3.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 2,012,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 4,180,865 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

