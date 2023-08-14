Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Shares of 175,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 10.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned about 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $52.92. 804,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

