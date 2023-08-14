Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Down 34.1% in July

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 246,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John's International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Research analysts expect that Papa John's International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Papa John's International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated an "initiates" rating on shares of Papa John's International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Papa John's International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Papa John's International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

