Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.57.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $416.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.