Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) is Newport Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,685,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the quarter. Parsons comprises approximately 7.8% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.60% of Parsons worth $2,804,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 805,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $55.49. 201,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,906. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSN

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.