Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $822.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

