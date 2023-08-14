Patrick D. Swindle Sells 25,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 656,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

