PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,270,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 15,281,733 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $61.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.