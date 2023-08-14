PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares in the company, valued at $437,800.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,509.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $256,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT remained flat at $6.84 on Monday. 588,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,963. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $446.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

