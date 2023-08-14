PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

