PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $21,805.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $21,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,118,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,885,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $28,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $23,865.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.18. 69,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

