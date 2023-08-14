PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 484,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 253,588 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

