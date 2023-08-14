Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 43,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 26.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.98. 1,796,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,275,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

