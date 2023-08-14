Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 74,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,304,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.