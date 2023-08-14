Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUNW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Get Phunware alerts:

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

phunware is the pioneer of multiscreen as a service (maas) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users. phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced multiscreen devices for the world’s most respected brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.