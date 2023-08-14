Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Phunware Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHUNW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
About Phunware
