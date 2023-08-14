Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,600 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 75,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,727. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,332 shares of company stock valued at $395,027. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.