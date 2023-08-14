Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.69. 118,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

