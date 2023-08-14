Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,147. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.